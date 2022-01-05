SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of SBA Communications worth $142,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,216,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $369.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.48 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.47.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

