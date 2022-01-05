Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137,265 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $161,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Amundi purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $134,024,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after buying an additional 560,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

