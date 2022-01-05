Swiss National Bank Sells 51,300 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $150,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

ALL stock opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.34. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

