Syscoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.94 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $654.38 million and $45.94 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00311763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000765 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 627,113,635 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SYSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.