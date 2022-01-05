Shopping (SPI) Reaches Market Cap of $16.63 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $16.63 million and approximately $452,347.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shopping has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $18.66 or 0.00042760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00070395 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.68 or 0.08041713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00076304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,606.49 or 0.99915218 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,920 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

