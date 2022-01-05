Storj 24-Hour Volume Tops $74.70 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $574.05 million and approximately $74.70 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003732 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 352,422,898 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

