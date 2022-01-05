PERI Finance Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (PERI)

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PERI Finance has a market capitalization of $728,614.50 and $3.28 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00070395 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.68 or 0.08041713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00076304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,606.49 or 0.99915218 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007491 BTC.

PERI Finance Coin Profile

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,000,043 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PERI Finance Coin Trading

