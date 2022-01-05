NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 86,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 775,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60,548 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLSP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,532,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,017,090. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

