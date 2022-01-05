MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.00 Million

Equities analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report $325.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the lowest is $324.01 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $323.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In related news, CEO W. Alexander Holmes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Bruce Turner bought 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,928. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

