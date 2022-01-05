SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) & Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Head-To-Head Review

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Angi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.46 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Angi $1.47 billion 2.92 -$6.28 million ($0.12) -71.17

Angi has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SurgePays and Angi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A Angi 0 3 9 0 2.75

Angi has a consensus price target of $15.27, suggesting a potential upside of 78.84%. Given Angi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angi is more favorable than SurgePays.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Angi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Angi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Angi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% Angi -3.67% -4.89% -2.70%

Summary

Angi beats SurgePays on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, CraftJack and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

