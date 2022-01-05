Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) will post sales of $13.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.53 million and the lowest is $12.98 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full year sales of $51.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.43 million to $51.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $61.33 million, with estimates ranging from $60.31 million to $63.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Surgical.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million.

UTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Minerva Surgical news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 580,000 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Clapper purchased 25,000 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Minerva Surgical stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,396. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77. Minerva Surgical has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

