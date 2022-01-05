$415.29 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post $415.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.30 million. Ameresco posted sales of $314.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Shares of AMRC traded down $9.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.55. 361,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,777. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $2,727,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602 over the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ameresco by 150.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.