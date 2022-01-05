Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MSAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,382,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

