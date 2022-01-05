OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Up 88.1% in December

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:OCCI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 40,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,321. OFS Credit has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that OFS Credit will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.44%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 10.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 16.5% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 25.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 8.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.