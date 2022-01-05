GameCredits Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $26.24 million and $158,881.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00313431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000766 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,993,421 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

