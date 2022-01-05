TenX Hits One Day Volume of $179,227.00 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $179,227.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00057105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

