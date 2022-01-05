Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 57.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

