Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Down 1.2%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 62,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 181,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $494.21 million, a PE ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Joseph C.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.