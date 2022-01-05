Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Shares Up 0.7%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.15. 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 19,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Cornerstone Capital Resources from C$7.44 to C$7.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

In other news, Director William John Clarke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,132. Also, insider Dmyant Sangha acquired 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$806,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 987,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,704,786.25.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

