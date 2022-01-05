Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $8.84. 656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.