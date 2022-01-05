Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.19. 30,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 25,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Coda Octopus Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $87.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 313.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 254,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

