Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.19. 30,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 25,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Coda Octopus Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $87.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODA)
Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.
See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.