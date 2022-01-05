Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 7,500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 578.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 188,159 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,370,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 166,403 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 259,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 78,525 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 28.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 242.0% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.2116 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

