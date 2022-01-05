TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 621,720 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,720 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 3.47% of Pulmonx worth $45,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 158.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,159 shares of company stock worth $4,066,594. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.