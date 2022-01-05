EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Up 6,107.1% in December

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 6,107.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ENQUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

