Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B)’s share price was down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.38 and last traded at C$6.38. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

The firm has a market cap of C$453.33 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.47.

Stingray Group Company Profile (TSE:RAY.B)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.