2,156,685 Shares in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,076,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of PowerSchool at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $666,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

