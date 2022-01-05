American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

