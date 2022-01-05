US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stake Cut by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $59,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 127.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $11,960,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $3,990,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.