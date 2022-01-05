Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 903,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,153,000 after acquiring an additional 236,601 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 71,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

