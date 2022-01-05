Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 1,124.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 299,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 66.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 114,422 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 301.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 34.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 122,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

BFLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.