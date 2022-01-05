Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 24,943 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,943 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

