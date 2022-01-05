Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,078 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.86% of Avid Technology worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVID. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVID opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVID. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

