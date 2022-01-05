Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 3,025 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.22% of Novanta worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Novanta by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 5.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Novanta by 53.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOVT stock opened at $174.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 126.68 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.40 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.76.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

