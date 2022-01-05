Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,493.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.34. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

