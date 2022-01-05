CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,430 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 129.18, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

