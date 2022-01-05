Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Medpace by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $204.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.83. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.74 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,165 shares of company stock valued at $70,988,094. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

