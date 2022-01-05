Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 58,224 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,224 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.25% of Varonis Systems worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 803,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,902,000 after purchasing an additional 107,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,856 shares of company stock worth $3,573,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

