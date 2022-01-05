Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYRX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 621,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,858. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,635 shares of company stock worth $51,649,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

