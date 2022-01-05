Typhoon Network Price Tops $0.0556 on Top Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $505,932.42 and approximately $5,263.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061387 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00071064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.48 or 0.08050911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,567.25 or 0.99802984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

