SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock opened at $367.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $298.59 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.