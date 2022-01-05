Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend payment by 65.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens Corning stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $39,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

