BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.32 Per Share

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BHIB opened at GBX 93 ($1.25) on Wednesday. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.46). The company has a market capitalization of £107.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About BMO UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

