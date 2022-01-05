BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.32 Per Share

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:BHIB opened at GBX 93 ($1.25) on Wednesday. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.46). The company has a market capitalization of £107.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.
About BMO UK High Income Trust
