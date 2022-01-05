Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 111.0% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $970,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 102.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $698.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $659.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $649.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

