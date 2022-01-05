Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV opened at $268.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

