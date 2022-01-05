Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.96 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,330.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 64.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO opened at $386.27 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $392.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.