Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,008.04.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,647.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,735.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,769.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

