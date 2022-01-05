Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after acquiring an additional 320,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,261 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Several equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $151.19 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

