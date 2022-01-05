The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Up 40.0% in December

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 963.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 67,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,907. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

