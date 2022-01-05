Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Down 63.3% in December

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBZ remained flat at $$14.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 91 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.91. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.46%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

