Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $142,500. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Gulf Resources stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

